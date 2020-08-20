PADUCAH — Schools across Kentucky are preparing to start the academic year. Students in McCracken County will be starting the year off virtually district-wide. Students taking the in-person option will transition into an A-B schedule after the first week of school. Heather Perdue is a parent trying to prepare her two kids, a senior and freshman at McCracken County High School.
"Hopefully after fall break, be back in this building full time. They know it's not going to be the same. They know they're going to have to wear masks. They know that they're not going to be able to sit with their friends at lunchtime. They know it's going to be different, but we're just trying to be positive, and optimistic, and just encouraging," Perdue said. "Because I don't want them to come back into this building with a negative attitude. I want them to come back to this building and be ready for whatever we need to do."
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said they will be tracking data from the local health department to use as guidance for future decisions.
"Trying to keep a target of, you know, sustainability, that we can just continue to come in person as much as possible," Carter said. "But again, it's going to be contingent upon our students, our staff, and our families doing their part. Social distancing, hand sanitizing, hand hygiene and practicing good habits."
Perdue respects the district's decision to start virtually. However, she still thinks a virtual start will be difficult for students and parents.
"Even though my kids are old enough I don't have to worry about child care," Perdue said. "But leaving them at home to do the virtual school and then coming home from work, it's like, now what do I have to do? What questions do I have to ask? What communication do we need with teachers? What's confusing? What are they understanding? Yeah, I mean, it's a challenge."
Local 6 reached out to McCracken County Board of Education Chair Chris Taylor for comment on what he's heard from parents. Taylor responded with this statement:
"Our main focus has always been getting kids back in front of teachers safely. Our meeting was about the board addressing schools preparedness and parents concerns that have been brought to them. Obviously this is a hot issue for people, and we understand that. This is not political. It’s about what the students need, which is school, and how that can be safely put in place. This is not the out come that we wanted. However, I do feel good about this plan."