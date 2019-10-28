PADUCAH— The sinkhole that opened up in the parking lot of Spirit Halloween in Paducah on Saturday is going to be examined by contractors on Monday.

Joe Bell with Cafaro Properties, which owns the property, says they do not have a timeline for a fix yet but it shouldn't take long.

They believe the asphalt collapsed because of a drainage culvert failing. Bell says with the heavy rain, the water gets outside the culvert and soaks the soil causing the asphalt to cave in.

The area is currently taped off for safety.

Sinkholes are rare but Bell says they've had to deal with them before.