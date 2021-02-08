PADUCAH — Six outstanding African-American students from both the Paducah and McCracken County school districts received the Paxton scholars program scholarship.
It was created in 2006 by Fred and Peggy Paxton for African-American students.
Every year, the program selects several students and awards money for their books or tuition.
Paducah Tilghman Junior Ma'Liyah Jones dreams of traveling the world.
"I like seeing new places," Jones said. "The landscape of different places, the culture, the food, the language. And everything I just don't get to see every day in America."
Maliyah went on a mission trip to El Salvador with Starfish Orphan Ministries.
She helped feed the homeless, worked with special needs children, and built homes.
"It opens my eyes to how people live in those third-world countries," Jones said. "And I know that America might not be the best right now. But it's better than living like that. And it opens my eyes to the things that I do have. And to be grateful for those things."
Jones also volunteers reading to preschoolers with the African-American leadership club. She's in the top of her class, all while balancing a part time job at McAlisters.
"I definitely want to make my family proud," Jones said. "I want to make my siblings proud. I want to make myself proud as well."
Jones hopes to attend Howard University and pursue a career as a doctor or a nurse. Receiving the Paxton scholarship is getting her one step closer to this goal.
"I'm really excited to be a winner of this scholarship because it's going to open more opportunities for me," Jones said. "And also the resources that this scholarship is providing like the mentorship and the help."
Junior Zabrina Hunter spent years getting treated for a bone condition at Vanderbilt Hospital.
"I loved the doctors and how they treated me," Hunter said. "And all that great things. So I wanted to do the same thing. I found it interesting at a young age. Psychologist, I wanted to do that because I like really like to try to figure out the mind, and how humans and everybody else thinks."
With Vanderbilt University on her mind and dreams of becoming an orthopedic surgeon, Hunter spends her time volunteering at Baptist Health.
"I love doing that," Hunter said. "It's nice to give back to the doctor's and everyone else who gives back to us."
Winning the scholarship makes the road to Vanderbilt a little easier. But it's also a monumental moment for her family.
"No one in my family has ever went or finished college," Hunter said. "So I wanted to let people know that it's my aspiration and determination that got me to where I am right now. And I want other people to know that they can achieve and do the same thing as well."
Jones and Hunter are grateful for this chance to help make their dreams come true.