CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Berry Craig spent decades telling stories and reporting the news. He was a newspaper reporter for the Paducah Sun and the later with The Associated Press. Now, he's telling stories of Kentuckians who were at Pearl Harbor on the fateful day of Dec. 7, 1941, when the harbor was attacked by the Japanese.
"Of all the stories I wrote at the Padcah Sun Democrat, Paducah Sun, this one is definitely a top 10. All of these Pearl Harbor stories were," says Craig.
Craig first began writing about Pearl Harbor veterans in 1976 when he told the story of Paducah native James Vessels, who survived the attack.
"I was just astonished at the clarity in which this man remembered," recalls Craig.
Craig would go on to tell many stories of Pearl Harbor survivors throughout his career. Those stories helped inspire him to write his new book: "Kentuckians and Pearl Harbor."
"I wanted to do this from the perspective of Kentuckians, and I started with this group of about 12 that I interviewed with the Paducah Sun, Sun Democrat, and AP, and this is the idea to see what Kentuckians were doing," says Craig.
Craig details every angle of the day of the Pearl Harbor attack, including how people in Kentucky found out about it.
"How did people learn about it? Through radio," Craig said. "And you have to understand that in Kentucky in 1941 most farms didn't have radios. And so people would gather around car radios. If you happened to have a radio in your house, neighbors would come over and it was a community thing."
Craig traveled to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii to do research for his book. He says he felt a personal connection, especially because his father served in World War II.
"I tell you what, we wept at times, because that's where my dad was. He was an 18-year-old kid. All he wanted to do was play ball, and the war come along," Craig said. "Tom Brokaw called this the greatest generation, and it was. I mean, they saved the world."
Craig says he felt an obligation to write this book, and help tell the stories of the people from Kentucky that lived through this life-changing, and history making, event.
"These were citizen soldiers. These weren't professionals. These guys were doing other things when the war started, and yet they won the war," says Craig.
Craig's book is available online. He says he hopes people of all generations can read it and take something from it.