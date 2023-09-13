The Pennsylvania State Police are holding a news conference about the capture of Danelo Cavalcante who escaped from the Chester County Prison 14 days ago.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
71°
Sunny
71° / 56°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Trooper pulls snake out of woman's car 'like it was a cute little kitten'
- Looking for a refill? McDonald's is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years
- Two injured in crash involving pickup truck, UPS truck in Graves County
- Marion, Illinois, mall getting makeover as part of city's proposed entertainment district
- Investigation shows armed officer was hostage at home of Grammy winner who was killed by police
- Sheriff's Office release more details about Tennessee man, Paducah woman arrested after leading deputies on vehicle pursuits
- McCracken County Clerk's Office discovers misappropriation of funds
- Drew Barrymore dropped as National Book Awards host after her talk show resumes during strike
- Former McCracken Clerk's Office employee accused of misappropriation of funds
- 1 student dead, another arrested after shooting at Louisiana high school
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.