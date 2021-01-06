EDDYVILLE, KY — Starting Wednesday, the Pennyrile Health Department will have COVID-19 vaccine doses available for people aged 70 and older in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon, and Livingston counties.
The plan is to distribute the vaccines on a first come, first served basis. There is no requirement to make an appointment beforehand, and the it's free to get vaccinated. However, only people in counties covered by the Pennyrile Health Department are eligible. This will be one of the first opportunities for members of the general public in the Local 6 area to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Tom Owen and Melva Slanac intend to get their doses at the Lee S. Jones Convention Center in Lyon County.
"I think that everybody's going to have to step in and do their part as an American citizen to vaccinate themselves against this, and try to stop the spread," Owen said.
Once she heard about the news, Slanac began reaching out to her friends throughout Lyon County. She's encouraging those in their 70s and older to take advantage of the opportunity if they're able.
"A lot of people that I know that really need this shot, I'm trying to call and tell them about it, so that they know," Slanac said. "Because a lot of people don't get Facebook and see it posted on there that they're giving them now."
The Pennyrile Health Department will be using doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Grace Donaldson, who handles community outreach and health education for the Pennyrile Health Department, is happy to begin vaccinating some of the people who are most at risk for COVID-19.
"This is the first time that we've rolled out, especially for people who are 70 and older. We're following the guidance as best we can, and want to serve as many people as they can," Donaldson said.
Getting the vaccine out to the public is going to be a slow process. Donaldson is asking for people to be patient until doses are more readily available.
"Of course we want to serve everyone, but we do have limited quantities of vaccines," Donaldson said. "So we will just be giving out the vaccines until we run out, and then whenever we receive more we'll start the process all over again."
When you go to your local health center to get your vaccine, Donaldson says to stay in the car until a health department worker comes to get you. You'll be asked to fill out a small amount of paperwork, and will then be able to get your vaccine. Donaldson asks that people be prepared to wait, as they're anticipating a large turnout. Wednesday's distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. On Thursday, vaccine doses will be available in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, and Trigg counties. Click here to find the locations of each health center with available doses.