JEFFERSON CITY, MO— The first phase of Missouri's Show-Me Strong Recovery plan is set to expire Sunday, and the next steps will be announced Thursday.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said it is extremely important for people in the state to be aware of the facts.
Parson said with more testing, the state should be prepared to see more positive COVID-19 test results. He said hospitals are prepared for any up-scaling in tests.
Testing at a site in Cape Girardeau begins next week. Click here for more details about the drive-thru site.