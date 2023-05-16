GREENVILLE, KY — No injuries were reported after a World War I era plane made an emergency landing in Greenville, Kentucky, Monday evening.
The controlled crash was conducted at 5:29 p.m. Monday after the plane's engine lost power at 1,500 feet, according to a news release from the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center.
WHFRTC says both pilots walked away from the wreckage of the plane. While no injuries were reported, one of the pilots did check into an area hospital for an evaluation.
The plane was on its way to Bowling Green after refueling at the Anton Airport in Hopkins County when its engine suddenly lost power, WHFRTC says. The historical aircraft, which was recently on display at an airshow in Indiana, was heavily damaged in the emergency landing. It was one of only six of its kind left in the world, and the only one certified for coast-to-coast flights.
WHFRTC says firefighters from the training center were the first to respond to the scene.
Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane with the Kentucky National Guard shared photos of the crash site with Local 6.