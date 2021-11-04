PADUCAH — Six people have been charged in connection to the kidnapping and shooting death of a Louisville man in Paducah, police say.
The Paducah Police department says the victim, 33-year-old Justin T. Housewright of Louisville, was beaten and kidnapped early Tuesday morning. He was murdered in Paducah, and police say two of the suspects charged in the case eventually dumped the man's body in a field in Graves County.
Police say 28-year-old William E. Tabor and 20-year-old Chelsea Doss are charged with Housewright's murder, and 46-year-old James Kortz and 19-year-old Tyanna R. Sims are charged with complicity to murder. Two more people — 42-year-old Casey E. Glunt and 57-year-old Lisa Tabor — also face charges in connection to the man's kidnapping, assault and death. Police found William Tabor and Doss at a fast food restaurant on Jackson Street later Tuesday and took them to the police department for questioning.
Police say they learned that William Tabor and Housewright had an argument of some kind prior to the chain of events that would ultimately result in Housewright's death.
Early Tuesday morning, police say Glunt told William Tabor that Housewright was at a home on Farley Place. William Tabor, Doss, Sims and Kortz allegedly went to that home around 2 a.m., assaulted Housewright and tied him up.
After the beating, police say William Tabor forced Housewright into a car, and he and Doss took Housewright to a home on Elizabeth Street. Police say the victim managed to get out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but William Tabor chased after Housewright and shot him multiple times.
In a news release, the police department says William Tabor told detectives they left Housewright's body at the home on Elizabeth Street for several hours "before deciding they needed to dispose of it."
Police say William Tabor told the detectives he and Doss returned to the home later Tuesday morning, picked up Housewright's body, loaded it into a vehicle and began driving around looking for a place to hide it. Tuesday afternoon, they dumped the body in a field near West Plains Road in the Hickory area of Graves County.
Paducah police detectives and Graves County Sheriff's Office deputies found the body late Tuesday night. Investigators worked with the Graves County coroner to recover Housewright's body and other evidence from the scene.
Additionally, the vehicle Tabor and Doss were using when they were found at the fast food restaurant was impounded by investigators.
Police say William Tabor, Doss and Sims were arrested late Tuesday night, and Glunt, Kortz and Lisa Tabor were arrested Wednesday.
In addition to telling William Tabor where Housewright was, Glunt is accused of witnessing the assault and kidnapping and cleaning up the house afterward. Lisa Tabor is accused of hiding the gun used in the shooting.
An autopsy of Housewright's body will be performed Thursday at the medical examiner's office in Louisville.
The Paducah Police Department says additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.
The charges against each of the six suspects include:
- William E. Tabor is charged with murder, kidnapping resulting in the victim’s death, possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
- Doss is charged with murder, kidnapping resulting in the victim's death and tampering with physical evidence.
- Kortz is charged with complicity to murder, kidnapping resulting in the victim's death and possession of a handgun by a felon.
- Sims is charged with complicity to kidnapping resulting in the victim's death.
- Glunt is charged with facilitation of kidnapping resulting in the victim's death and tampering with physical evidence.
- Lisa Tabor is charged with tampering with physical evidence.