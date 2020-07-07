CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Police have identified a suspect after a 12-year-old boy was attacked while he was dancing in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Friday. The boy was performing with his dance instructor and a fellow student on a sidewalk on Main Street. A man got out of a nearby vehicle, sneaked up behind boy, hit him hard on the back of the head and fled back to his vehicle. The boy fell to the pavement, and he had to be taken to a local hospital. The incident was recorded in a Facebook Live video.
Monday, Cape Girardeau police say they have identified the suspect in that video. The police department says 27-year-old Cedric Charles Moore Jr. of Cape Girardeau is charged with second-degree felony assault and first-degree child endangerment. In a news release, the police department says those charges have been filed "due to the age of the victim and the violence of the act."
The owner of Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio in Cape Girardeau, Michael Curry, and the boy's mother, Stephanie Hagler, talked with Local 6 about the incident on Saturday. Hagler said she wants to know why this happened, and she wants justice for her son. Doctors said that the boy had a concussion. Police say he has since been released from the hospital.
"The public has understandably expressed a desire to see Moore charged with a hate crime for this heinous crime but in accordance with state statutes, this charge would only apply if the assault was categorized to a lesser degree, which would not be in the best interest of seeking true justice for the victim," the news release says.
The news release includes a statement from Cape Girardeau County State Prosecutor Mark Welker, saying: "The statute to file a hate crime is listed under RSMo 557.035. This statute allows the State to enhance only specific crimes if the State believes that the crime was motivated by race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation or disability of the victim. The possible crime that would fit this matter that is capable of being enhanced by the Hate Crime Statute is Assault in the 3rd degree. This is a lower degree of assault then what has been filed. The Endangering and Assault 2nd are not offenses that are eligible to be enhanced by this statute."
The police department provided a 2017 jail booking photo of Moore, and officers ask anyone with information about where he is to call 573-335-6621. Tips can also be submitted online at the police department's website.