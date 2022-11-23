ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, IN (WNDU) — An Indiana police officer and his wife are now the adoptive parents of a child left in a Safe Haven box earlier this year.
Last Friday was adoption day in St. Joseph County, Indiana, where families finalized adoptions in court.
Among the children being adopted was a baby who had been surrendered to a Safe Haven box.
Last March, Mishawaka, Indiana, Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby Faltynski, finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia.
Just a few weeks later, the Indiana Department of Child Services called again after a baby left in the Safe Haven box needed a home.
"The doctor thought maybe less than 24 hours old when she was initially surrendered in the Safe Haven box in Lake County,” Shelby says. “We are so grateful for Myah's birth mom. She made a really courageous decision."
The baby was initially admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit, where doctors determined she had a stroke.
Thankfully, little Myah is doing very well now, and her parents say she's meeting all of her milestones.