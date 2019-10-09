Watch again

PADUCAH — Paducah Assistant Police Chief Anthony Copeland says a hotel clerk who defended herself against a robber Monday night showed bravery. Copeland says safety comes first.

"We would ask that business owners or people in a situation that there's a robbery occurring, that first of all they would comply," Copeland said. "It's not worth you getting hurt because of you trying to keep someone from taking some money."

Cory Phillips has been charged in connection to that robbery. The surveillance video from Monday night shows a hotel clerk grab the man's gun and point it at him. Police later learned that gun was reported stolen. Tuesday, a McCracken County deputy stopped Phillips in his car for not wearing a seat belt. He found a laptop in the car that was reported stolen in the same robbery in which the gun was taken.

The Paducah Police Department says a police detective made the connection between the two stolen items, and Phillips was interviewed that the police station and charged with the hotel robbery.

Three Rivers Martial Arts trains people in self-defense techniques for dealing with armed attackers. Supervising Instructor Eli Knight says it takes long hours of training to be able to handle these situations. But, if you don't have training, it's critical to be aware of your surroundings.

"Making sure that whenever you go to park your car at the store or anywhere, if it's at nighttime, you're parked in a well-lit area," Knight said. "You're parked in places or you're walking through places that are going to be the most difficult and the most cumbersome for someone if they were wanting to attack you."

One of the techniques to defend yourself is to get a hold of the gun and redirect the line of fire. Try to get two hands on the gun. Use a strike for a distraction, such as a headbutt. Control, twist and direct the weapon away from you. Create a distance however you can to exit the situation.

Copeland said we can learn from this situation.

"Businesses, have a safety plan for your employees," Copeland said. "Have a safety plan in place, so they know and also people in your store know how to respond in that sort of situation."

Phillips' bond has been set at $25,000.