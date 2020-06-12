PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says three Paducah residents were arrested Thursday on drug charges after a month long investigation in the city.
Deputies say about one month ago, drug detectives with the Sheriff's Office started an investigation into at-the-time alleged methamphetamine trafficking from 318 North 12th Street in Paducah.
On Thursday morning, detectives say they stopped a vehicle from leaving the house and found two people, 50-year-old Seanna Colvin and 42-year-old Christopher Watkins, both in possession of around 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
After getting a search warrant for the residence and vehicles on the property, detectives found an additional 210 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
Detectives say 24-year-old Michael Lightfoot was the source of the methamphetamine supply and arrested him on Thursday night after serving a search warrant at his hotel room.
During the search, detectives say they found evidence of drug trafficking.
Additionally, detectives say Lightfoot was on felony probation at the time of his arrest for a prior robbery conviction.
Detectives say the methamphetamine they recovered from this case has an estimated street value of more than $20,000.
All three people were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Watkins faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to notify address change to the department of transportation.
Colvin faces charges in trafficking methamphetamine first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to notify address change to the department of transportation.
Lightfoot faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended driver's license, possession of marijuana, and failure to notify address change to the department of transportation.