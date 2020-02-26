PADUCAH — After hours of public comment, Commissioner Richard Abraham's resolution to postpone construction bids on Paducah's recreation and aquatic center failed.
Many of you were at Tuesday's meeting to share your thoughts on the center. People in opposition of the project wore red ribbons to show their stance on the matter. One of them was Wes Hagan, owner of the Paducah Athletic Club (PAC).
"If you build another aquatic center in this town, we will be in direct competition," Hagan said during his allotted three minutes at the meeting. "Our business already has enough competition in this town with the private sector. This adds further competition and the possibility of shutting down some of the current local gym businesses."
Annie Varvel spoke in favor of the center. She's a member of the Paducah Swim Team and said the aquatic center will benefit Paducah's youth.
"We all want somewhere to go hang out. We have the Zone, and we have the mall, but we want somewhere where we can go and talk to our friends and joke around in the pool," Varvel said. "And we don't get that at the PAC. It's not such a high quality as it should be."
The Paducah Swim Team currently uses the Paducah Athletic Club to practice.
After the public comments were over, the commissioners shared their thoughts. Mayor Brandi Harless, who is a large advocate for the project, gave a short presentation of what she believes the benefits are. Commissioners Gerald Watkins, Sandra Wilson, and Brenda McElroy touched on the economic benefits they think the facility will have. Abraham stayed firm on his position to have the construction bids postponed.
When it came time to vote, Abraham was the sole commissioner voting to postpone the construction bids.
Twenty-nine members of the public spoke at the meeting: six in favor of the aquatic center, and 23 in opposition. To watch the full city commission meeting click here.