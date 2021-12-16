MAYFIELD, KY — Several Kentucky communities in the Local 6 area hosted President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Biden’s first stop was in Mayfield, to see how much damage is being left behind by Friday’s tornado.
The president saw Mayfield’s Court Square and neighborhoods that have lost homes to the storm. Very few streets and lives were left untouched by the tornado.
“Other than the ice storm we had, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Mayfield resident Tammy Fair said.
Fair’s lived in Mayfield since the late 1990s. She wants the federal government to give her community the attention it needs right now.
“I’m just hoping that after the immediate hit, like the first couple weeks, we’re not forgotten about,” Fair said. “And that FEMA and the government continues to help these that need help financially to rebuild their homes.”
Some people there might not be able to afford to rebuild. Fair thinks that could deter people from staying in Mayfield.
“We already don’t have a lot of construction people. If they can provide the resources and the finances to bring and keep other contractors here to help with o it local people to rebuild, then I think we can keep some of the community here intact," Fair said.
She hopes to see agencies like FEMA continue their disaster response as long as the community needs it.
Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman James Comer, and other local leaders joined Biden as he walked neighborhoods in Mayfield.
Wednesday, Biden announced that the federal government will cover "100% of the cost for the first 30 days for all the emergency work," Biden said.
"And it includes debris removal, cost of overtime and law enforcement, emergency service personnel and shelter, and that will get you through," the president said.
