NBC - President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that Hamza bin Laden, the son of former al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, was killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation.
The White House said he was killed in an operation that happened in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.
Hazma bin Laden was killed sometime in the past two years, but this is the first time it has been confirmed. He was a rising leader within the terror group al Qaeda since his father Osama bin Laden's death in 2011.
The White House said in a statement His death will not only deprive al Qaeda "of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group,"