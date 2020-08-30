HARRISBURG, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare says one of its primary care facilities will close temporarily for deep cleaning after multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, the health care system says SIH Primary Care Harrisburg will be closed Monday, Aug. 31, for deep cleaning after "several employees" tested positive for the virus.
SIH says the clinic will be closed Monday "out of an abundance of caution," and that patients will be notified of the change Sunday evening.
In the news release, SIH says it is working with Egyptian Health Department and SIH's own infectious disease personnel to begin contact tracing.
SIH says all staff wear personal protective equipment while interacting with patients and follow cleaning protocols throughout the clinic. "Due to these safety measures, we believe there is no risk of COVID-19 exposure to patients recently treated at the clinic. We continue to monitor this ongoing situation and will share more information as to clinic re-opening as soon as possible," the company says.
SIH says its COVID-19 hotline at 844-988-7800 is still available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The company also wants to remind the public that drive-through testing is available at SIH Urgent Care in Marion and near the campus of SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondalet. Those who want to be tested for the virus can call the SIH COVID-19 hotline to schedule an appointment time.