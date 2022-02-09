Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a phased removal of the state's indoor mask mandate, multiple news outlets in Chicago report.
NBC Chicago reports that sources with knowledge of the announcement told the station the governor will unveil the phased plan on Wednesday. The station reports that the plan will not include a repeal of the state's mask mandate for public schools. This, after a judge issued a restraining order last week that prevents some districts from enforcing the requirement. The state's attorney general has filed an appeal of that ruling.
In Springfield Tuesday, Pritzker said people who want to know when the mask mandate will end should "stay tuned," the Chicago Tribune reports, adding that "We're very close."
Pritzker said the state should proceed carefully in the planning process to eventually end the mask mandate, the Chicago Sun Times reports, and that school pose a particular challenge "because it’s such a central focus of communities, and literally sometimes thousands of people are interacting in a school in a single day in one location.”