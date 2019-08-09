WPSD Local 6 is available on many different stations depending on your location and service provider and off the air on digital channel 6.1.
“Classic TV” is WPSD Local 6 Classic TV, where you can watch vintage movies and classic sitcoms that are favorites for viewers of all ages. This network is available off air on digital channel 6.3 and on many area cable systems.
Classic TV is available on channel 32 on your DISH Network receiver in the following counties: in Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, McCracken, Graves, Marshall, Calloway, Livingston, Lyon, Caldwell, and Crittenden; in Tennessee, Lake, Obion, and Weakley; in Missouri, Carter, Ripley, Butler, Wayne, Madison, Bollinger, Stoddard, Dunklin, Pemiscot, New Madrid, Scott, Mississippi, Cape Girardeau, and Perry; in Illinois, Massac, Alexander, Pulaski, Pope, Hardin, Saline, Williamson, Jackson, Union, Gallatin, Hamilton, Franklin, Perry, and Jefferson. Classic TV is not available to DirecTV subscribers at this time.
Movie fans have a wide variety of entertainment choices with ThisTV on WPSD 6.2. As a partnership of Tribune Media and MGM, this channel makes available to viewers in our market the vast collection of films and classic programs that these organizations have in their libraries along with classic television programs. WPSD 6.2 is available off air throughout the region and on many area cable television systems. This network is available off air on digital channel 6.2 and on many area cable systems. Check your local guide.
How to find Classic TV:
Over-the-air:
WPSD 6.3
Cable:
Comcast (Greater Paducah Area) Ch. 232
Time Warner Cable (west KY and
northwest TN) Ch. 100
Ballard Rural Cable Ch. 2
West Kentucky Rural Cable Ch. 32
Mediacom (west KY) Ch. 310
Murray City Cable Ch. 7
Zito Media (west KY) Ch. 66
Mediacom (southern IL) Ch. 110
NewWave Cable (southern IL, southeast
MO, and northeast AR) Ch. 200
SEMO Communications (southeast MO)
Ch. 199
Charter (southeast MO) Ch. 127
Charter (northwest TN) Ch. 148
City of Poplar Bluff Cable Ch. 247
Dish Ch. 32