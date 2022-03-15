MAYFIELD, KY — The high school prom is an important rite of passage, and it's one a Louisville woman wanted to make sure girls affected by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak don't miss out on. She helped gather dresses for local girls affected by the storms.
Organizers say they want girls to feel special for their prom, and they hope these students will able to forget about their troubles for at least one night.
Sequins and ribbons. Blues and pinks.
More than 200 dresses — along with jewelry, shoes and other accessories — will soon be given to juniors and seniors at Mayfield Independent High School and Graves County High School.
Priority will be given to those who were burdened by the December tornado outbreak.
Organizer Patricia Petter said it was the generosity of her community in Louisville that helped put everything together.
"People want to give," said Petter. "You just have to ask. That's what I've learned a lot through this. It's incredible. Some of these dresses look like they've walked off a runway."
Petter hopes the ensembles will make the girls who receive them feel like royalty.
"Whatever they went through that night and the results of that for years to come, for one night, these girls will feel like queens. They'll feel like princesses," said Petter.
Mayfield and Graves County high schools will partner for an event where junior and senior girls can "shop" for the dresses.
Educators at Mayfield High School say they're excited. They want students to have a fulfilling evening.
"It just gives us the opportunity to allow them to still come and shop for a dress. Just knowing that we're still going to be able to give our students the opportunity to go to prom just makes me ecstatic," said Natalie Crawford, the youth services center coordinator for Mayfield middle and high schools.
Operation Mayfield Prom is looking for donations to help with nails, makeup and hair. If you'd like to help, email them at Mayfieldprom2022@gmail.com.