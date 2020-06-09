MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A potential change in how school resource officers are funded in Marshall County is causing disagreement. Last week, the Marshall County Fiscal Court proposed an $843,000 cut to the sheriff's department's budget. The majority of that money funds school resource officers.
In a district that has seen a deadly school shooting, safety is always a discussion. "I know its been said you should take the emotion out of this decision. That's impossible," said Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire.
McGuire and Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal are at odds about funding for school resource officers provided by the sheriff's department to Marshall County Schools.
Neal thinks the county could save more money if the fiscal court bypasses the sheriff's department and instead directly funds the resource officers. In the proposed budget, a $400,000 line item for school resource officers. That money was diverted from the sheriff's department budget.
Currently, the school district has eight resource officers who are sworn sheriff's deputies. They're paid in part by the sheriff's department, which is funded by the fiscal court. While the SROs are on campus, the school district foots the bill.
Neal said at the budget meeting on June 1 that Kentucky's School Safety and Resiliency Act, which passed in 2019, is designed to help school districts fund and run their school resource officer programs.
"That is my honest opinion that the school should be funding or hiring these individual resource officers," Neal said to McGuire at the budget workshop.
McGuire is trying to cut costs to keep his deputies inside schools. He submitted a new budget to the fiscal court that reduces equipment, overtime and maintenance costs to keep the SRO employees in place through the sheriff's department.
"If we had a robbery or a rape, can you spend overtime and send that detective out? And the answer may not be yes all the time," McGuire said.
When SROs are not at school, they help patrol the streets during the summer because of a peak in tourism in Marshall County. They sometimes incur overtime during those patrols or when they're doing training related to the sheriff's department.
"If the budget is passed as proposed in the first reading there would be no sheriff's office school resource officers," he said.
The current contract between the school district, the fiscal court and the sheriff's department shares costs related to training officers and overtime related to SRO's jobs. Overtime pay was a problem Neal brought up about the current contract at the budget workshop.
This isn't the first time Neal and McGuire have debated about school resource officers. A county meeting in April turned into a heated discussion between the sheriff and judge executive about a grant that gives federal funding to improve law enforcement and safety in state and local entities and would have meant three more school resources officers could be placed in Marshall County Schools. At one point during the June 1 budget workshop, McGuire said that was the only reason Neal was proposing the budget change. Neal vehemently disagreed.
"I'm showing you were it's costing us more monies," Neal said. "This is a bureaucratic layer as one of the mayors in our community stated. The school needs to take on this responsibility."
Neal also added that having SROs who are solely working at schools is the best route for the district.
"What we're doing here, having two feet — the road and the school — is in my professional opinion, in some cases, it's dangerous," Neal said.
McGuire said having SROs with active experience in the field makes for a safer school. Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett agrees.
Lovett said Neal came to him with two options. The first was that the fiscal court could create a county police force that funds SROs.
"Judge Neal I guess would oversee," Lovett said. "He has a police training background, so he would oversee their training."
The second option was that the school could create a school law enforcement officer (SLEO) program that would fall under Lovett's jurisdiction.
"Making sure those officers receive the proper training would be something that I would have to do a lot of research on, and I'm an educator not a law enforcement officer," Lovett said.
Neither of those options would likely involve current sheriff deputies.
At the budget workshop, questions were brought up by other commissioners about the quality of officers a county police force or SLEO program would bring.
"There are districts in our region that are hiring retired officers who meet the standards." Neal said. "So when you ask me 'Can we find folks?' They're finding them. Why would we not be able to find these resources?"
Lovett said the current system works for the school district. He is concerned about severing relationships students have formed with current SRO's from the sheriff's department.
McGuire echoed the same sentiments and said SLEOs have limited powers, which would cause the sheriff's department to respond to calls anyway.
"If they [SLEOs] witness crimes outside of school, if they see collisions, car accidents, you know, they're not able to act on that," McGuire said.
The school superintendent and the sheriff say if the system isn't broken, don't fix it. Neal said the proposed budget shift is not necessarily long term, but it's an option for the future.
"For years they have provided us with quality resource officers for our school district," Lovett said.
Neal also said at the budget meeting he doesn't and has never supported the current shared cost contract with the school district. Neal was in office when the contract was modified and added additional officers. We reached out to Neal by phone and text to comment on this story. For months, he has consistently refused to answer or return our calls. The next fiscal court meeting about the proposed budget is June 16. A petition in support of keeping SROs under the sheriff's jurisdiction currently has more than 1,700 signatures.
You can watch the June 1 budget hearing for yourself here. The debate about SRO's is between the 1:08:03 and the 2:11:50 mark.