PADUCAH — Protesters gathered outside the McCracken County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. They held signs and wrote messages in chalk on the sidewalk calling for equality and justice.
"Enough is enough. Y'all have asked us to be quiet, we've been quiet. Y'all tell us to love, we love," Lavar Holt, one of the protesters, said. "We've done everything y'all told us to do, and we would get change. We've complied, it's at an end."
At 4:30 p.m. the protesters displayed a powerful message by lying face down on the hot concrete for almost 9 minutes. They did it in solidarity with George Floyd, the man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The protesters chanted, "George Floyd," and, "I can't breathe."
Shortly after the display, emotions flared. Holt shoved the camera of one of Local 6's photographers.
"When I asked you to point the camera, you wouldn't point it," Holt said to our photographer as he pushed the side of the camera. Our photographer asked Holt not to touch his equipment. But, the tense situation calmed down shortly after. Holt apologized to our photographer for shoving the camera after the protest.
Before the display began, Holt and McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer spoke about the situation around the country. Clymer gave insight on the specifics of the conversation.
"He's tired," Clymer said about Holt. "I think that a lot of the community, the black community, well and the white community, are tired of seeing instances of, you could even say government misconduct."
Holt wants to meet with local leaders to discuss how the community can change.
"This community is hurting. We're crying. And we need our leaders to comfort us and let us know it's going to be alright," Holt said. "And the only way that that can happen is if you come out here and be with us."
Holt said he will keep protesting, until he feels there's been adequate change in the community. Clymer says he and Holt, along with other local leaders, will meet at the McCracken County Courthouse on Wednesday from 5 to 6 to discuss the positive changes that can be made in the community.