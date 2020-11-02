PADUCAH — Sunday protesters marched against Paducah superintendent Donald Shively.
It’s been almost two weeks since a photo of him in blackface resurfaced.
Dozens of parents, students, and community members stood outside of Paducah Tilghman High School calling on superintendent Donald Shively to resign.
Sophomore Saniyia Sains said she’s still dealing with this hurt.
’’We're supposed to look up to,” Sains said. “ We're supposed to feel protected. And feel like we want to be here. With that picture being out and people knowing about that picture, it makes us feel disrespected. It doesn't make us want to push forward to better ourselves.”
Jamiyah Walker is a McCracken student. Walker joined the protest to stand in solidarity.
“I stand with them because at the end of the day, we are equal,” Walker said. “It's no need for nobody to ever dress like that, I don't care if it's 1999. I don’t care if it was now. You should never. That's not right.”
Parent Melinda Jones believes there needs to be reform for the entire district. Jones said she can forgive, but Shively needs to be held accountable.
“He did something that hurt an entire community of people,” Jones said. “And so he should not still be the person that these students have to look at as a reminder. Because they're going to see that photo in blackface. That can't be erased from their memory.”
Jones said they will continue to rally and speak out.
The petition for the immediate removal of Shively and board members has more than 1,700 signatures. The petition to keep Shively as superintendent has more than 1,100.