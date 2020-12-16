PADUCAH — As COVID-19 vaccines are shipped around the U.S., local health departments are making a communication game plan.
On a national level, communication is something many say public health officials got wrong earlier this year, from conflicting messaging about the seriousness of the pandemic to the effectiveness of masks.
As with all diseases, local health departments followed the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Information about COVID-19 is fluid, and sometimes that doesn't help messaging.
"We we're in the dark at the beginning of COVID-19," said Christian County Health Department spokeswoman Amanda Sweeney. "We would get information that was coming from the CDC, coming from the state. We would relay that to the public, and a day later all of it would change because we found out something new."
She said that happened because the CDC was learning new information about the disease, but that made gaining the trust of the public even harder.
"As we had different inconsistencies coming down the pipe, if we could convey that message to the public, explain that reason to the public, the inconsistencies, people were pretty understanding," Sweeney said.
The Southern Seven Health Department in southern Illinois covers multiple counties. When COVID-19 hit, the responsibilities of public communication grew too big for one person, and Nathan Ryder was hired as a marketing specialist and contact tracing outreach coordinator.
"Phones ring. We get emails. We have people who ask us questions on the Facebook page," Ryder said. "I mean, there's a lot of different ways people can reach out to us and get some of those questions answered."
Ryder's worked in communications for more than a decade and knows how important the right messaging can make or break a situation. He said the plan to get messaging out about the COVID-19 pandemic is not nefarious — it's about public health.
"We really want to be here to give you the resources to make those decisions, to make educated decision about your health and your family’s health," Ryder said.
Sweeney has shared the daily COVID-19 numbers from the health department with local media outlets for months. She said they learned a quick lesson about only giving the public a positive message about the pandemic.
"I like to be positive," she said. "I like to put a positive spin on everything, but just being really transparent: here's where we are, and we are not doing a very good job. We're not doing very good."
She said she had to find a balance between telling the public the department appreciated their hard work masking up and social distancing, but reminding them where they could do better.
The push to get people vaccinated for COVID-19 requires a marketing plan. The CDC provides credible and free communications tolls to the public for other vaccines like influenza.
Public health officials know the end of this pandemic relies as much on this vaccine as it does on what people hear about it.
If you have questions about COVID-19 or the vaccine, it's always best to go to official sources like the CDC website or your local health department's Facebook page.