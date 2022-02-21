pulaski co sheriff

UPDATE 2/21 AT 11:30 AM: The Illinois State Police (ISP) have released the findings of a preliminary investigation into the accident that killed a Pulaski County Sheriff's deputy.

According ISP, Jonathan Utley was driving west on Shiloh Road in Pulaski County when his 2008 Dodge Truck veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

Utley was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

PULASKI COUNTY, IL- Pulaski County Sheriff's deputy Jon David Utley was killed in a car accident late Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Utley was off duty and driving his personal car when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash. He was the only person in the car. Utley was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, and later died.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police. Funeral arrangements have not been posted yet.