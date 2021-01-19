PADUCAH -- There are still several questions surrounding Kentucky's COVID-19 vaccination plan. With several counties at different phases of distribution, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state is giving out more vaccines doses than they're receiving from the federal government. Local leaders had a virtual meeting with the Purchase District Health Department on Tuesday. The County Judge Executives involved in the call say they're tired of waiting for the state, and are prepared to set up mass vaccination sites. Purchase District Health Department Public Health Director Kent Koster says they need to have state approval.
"I certainly understand them wanting to take care of their populations, like everyone else, and trying to accelerate that as much as possible," Koster said. "All we can do is put our best foot forward, come up with a plan, submit it, and see what gets approved."
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is calling on the federal government to double the state's weekly portion of vaccine doses, as the state works to provide more vaccines to counties.
"We are moving as fast as we can given the amount we receive from the federal government. But we cannot give more doses out once we run out of what had built up," Beshear said.
Koster discussed the possibility of having Lourdes and Baptist Hospitals act as vaccination sites for the region.
"They already have the infrastructure in place. They've already been vaccinating, and they have testing. So it's more of a commitment of how many could we do a day? How many could we do a week," Koster said.
Koster says Baptist and Lourdes will submit their plans to the state this week. Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack, says Kentucky is getting around 54,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week. Stack believes the state has the capacity to vaccinate up to 250,000 people a week if provided with more doses.