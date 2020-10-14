HICKMAN COUNTY — The Purchase District Health Department says its pilot COVID-19 testing program is doing well.
There team was set up in Hickman county today.
The open fields, secluded houses and small town feel is why many people choose to live in Hickman county. These qualities come at a price because they sometimes prevent easy access to health care.
James Thomas Jr. said since the start of this Pandemic it's been hard to find free and accessible COVID-19 testing. He's 72 and he helps take care of his father who is 94.
"He's in great shape and I come in and check on him every day or two," Thomas said.
Thomas says being his age he wanted to get a test even though he had no symptoms.
"I was passing here coming into town a few minutes ago and I said I thought I'd drop some things off," he said. "I'm gonna go back up there and see if I can get a test."
Thomas's age and his race put's him at a higher risk of contracting, being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 according the Center's for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reports Black, Asian, Native and Hispanic Americans are all more than twice as likely to get COVID-19 compared to White Americans.
Site Coordinator, Erin Stallins is urging minority groups to get tested.
Word of mouth is what they're relying on.
"We just had a gentleman come through earlier and then he came through again bringing somebody else in," Stallins said. "And I have another woman who came in and I said spread the word let people know."
She says they've contacted many people by text and phone call saying they are negative.
"But, I've also contacted people who are positive who had no symptoms and it's good to let them know so that they're not going to family gatherings and that they will quarantine," she said.
It'll be a few days before Thomas learns his test results, but hopefully he will tell family and friends to get tested today.
The health department will provide free tests in Fulton and McCracken counties at different times the next several weeks.
You can register online or show up and fill out paperwork on site.