PADUCAH — With the omicron variant spreading across the nation, the Purchase District Health Department is seeing a dramatic increase in cases. More cases popping up will mean more people heading out to get tested.
The Purchase District Health Department covers five counties in the Local 6 area. As of Monday, Ballard County has 65 active cases, Carlisle has 47, Fulton and Hickman have 20 and 22 respectively and McCracken is seeing a hefty number with 609 active cases.
Not many people were lined up at the Purchase District Health Department's drive-thru testing site in Paducah Monday afternoon. John Marshall was one of the people there getting tested.
"Well, I was around somebody that was supposedly around COVID, so I wanted to get tested just to be on the safe side," Marshall said.
The process of getting tested is having Marshall County take another look at something millions of Americans have already done: getting their COVID-19 vaccine.
"I'm not yet, but I'm considering it really much after this recent scare because it's somebody I know recently came in contact with it," Marshall said. "My mom got it, so I guess now I might as well get it done."
However, the omicron variant is still spreading among people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Kent Koster, the Purchase District Health Department's Public Health Director, says the safest thing to do is get your shots.
"If they do get the virus, it'll be a much milder case than they would if they had not received the vaccine," Koster said.
Like many of us, COVID cases are hitting close to home for Koster too.
"I'm seeing more people that I know, and family members, coming down with COVID than I ever have," Koster said.
Koster fully expects to see more people coming in to get a test soon.
"What I anticipate is that this is going to occur as an increase in the next few weeks, and then drop back off again," Koster said. "Until we see another variant or whatever may come up."
Koster says they're not short on PCR tests, so if you need one you can go ahead and schedule an appointment to get tested. Koster also says if you've been doing COVID-19 tests at home, you should also get a test through the health department so the data can be properly recorded.