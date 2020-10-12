covid testing site

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department recently began expanded COVID-19 testing across the multi-county region it serves

The new testing locations are part of a state pilot program. 

The health department says it will have pop-up testing sites at its clinics and at community events and locations. The testing is free for anyone age 12 or older, and you can register for an appointment online (click here to register). You don't have to show symptoms or have a doctor's referral to take part. 

Site locations will change, the health department says, and new test locations will be posted to the same website used to register for appointments. 

The health department released the following testing schedule Sunday:

Hickman County Health Center

Monday – Tuesday, Oct. 12 & 13

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

370 S. Washington Street 

Clinton, KY 42031

270-709-1283

Fulton County Health Center/Fulton City

Wednesday, Oct. 14

9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

350 Browder St. 

Fulton Ky 42041

270-709-1283

Fulton County Health Clinic/Hickman City

Thursday, Oct. 15

9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

402 Troy Avenue 

Hickman, Ky 42050

270-709-1283

Paducah-McCracken County Health Center

Friday, Oct. 16

 9a.m. – 1 p.m.

916 Kentucky Avenue 

Paducah, KY 42001

270-709-1283

Ballard County Health Clinic

Monday – Tuesday Oct. 19 & 20

9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

198 Bluegrass Drive 

LaCenter, KY 42056

270-709-1283

Carlisle County Health Clinic

Wednesday – Thursday, Oct. 21 & 22

9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

62 John Roberts Drive

Bardwell, KY 42023

270-709-1283

 

