MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department recently began expanded COVID-19 testing across the multi-county region it serves.
The new testing locations are part of a state pilot program.
The health department says it will have pop-up testing sites at its clinics and at community events and locations. The testing is free for anyone age 12 or older, and you can register for an appointment online (click here to register). You don't have to show symptoms or have a doctor's referral to take part.
Site locations will change, the health department says, and new test locations will be posted to the same website used to register for appointments.
The health department released the following testing schedule Sunday:
Hickman County Health Center
Monday – Tuesday, Oct. 12 & 13
Time: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
370 S. Washington Street
Clinton, KY 42031
270-709-1283
Fulton County Health Center/Fulton City
Wednesday, Oct. 14
9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
350 Browder St.
Fulton Ky 42041
270-709-1283
Fulton County Health Clinic/Hickman City
Thursday, Oct. 15
9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
402 Troy Avenue
Hickman, Ky 42050
270-709-1283
Paducah-McCracken County Health Center
Friday, Oct. 16
9a.m. – 1 p.m.
916 Kentucky Avenue
Paducah, KY 42001
270-709-1283
Ballard County Health Clinic
Monday – Tuesday Oct. 19 & 20
9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
198 Bluegrass Drive
LaCenter, KY 42056
270-709-1283
Carlisle County Health Clinic
Wednesday – Thursday, Oct. 21 & 22
9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
62 John Roberts Drive
Bardwell, KY 42023
270-709-1283