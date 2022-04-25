PADUCAH- Four hundred and two quilts. That's how many entries Susan Cleveland and the other judges are viewing for this year's contest.
Their expectations are high.
“We are looking for the very best of the best. We are looking for innovativeness. We're looking for top quality, exceptional workmanship,” Cleveland says.
Cleveland is a long-time quilter.
She and fellow judges Ricky Tims and Sue Nickels are familiar with the anticipation building for the week.
“All three of us judges have been in the shoes of these quiltmakers, putting out our very best work. Putting our blood sweat and tears, a lot of times literally, into these pieces,” says Cleveland.
This is Cleveland's first time judging for a show this big. She can barely contain her excitement.
“I can't even put that into words. This is such an honor to be asked to do this task,” Cleveland says.
She’s excited to see what piece will win the $20,000 grand prize.
But she's most excited for the piece that pulls her in to win her special award.
“Each judge gets to award a judge's choice. And that's, many times, an emotional decision,” Cleveland says.
It’s a role that she's proud to play and she doesn't take it lightly.
“It's a weighty decision-making process that we take very seriously,” says Cleveland.
Cleveland says the talent and artistry in this year's entries are next-level.
She's excited for the public to see their work.
Award winners will be announced Tuesday evening, beginning at 4:30. Quilts will be available for public viewing, Wednesday at 9 a-m.