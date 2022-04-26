PADUCAH — After a two-year hiatus, QuiltWeek has officially kicked off, and some quilters are already arriving to Paducah.
Quilting classes began for some of them Monday morning at the Paducah Convention Center. Others are using their free time to explore in the city.
QuiltWeek got off to a rainy start Monday morning, but that didn't stop one group of eight quilters from making the most of the day.
Bonnie smith and friends are longtime quilters from Michigan, and they're excited to be back in Paducah.
“This is my third time. Some of them have been here five and six times,” Smith says.
They spent their first day at the National Quilt Museum. To pass the time, they planned to make their other usual stops to places around the city.
“We're going to go to Hancock's, and then we're going to see if there are any fabric stores that have come in from out-of-town on storefronts. Just see what we can buy and what deals we can get,” Smith says.
They're also excited to shop with the vendors. More than 160 vendors are setting up in the convention center and the dome pavilion.
Annette Williams, a vendor from Ohio, is excited to finally return to Paducah.
“This probably our 18th year here, and it’s the best show. It's my favorite show out of all of them we do,” Williams says.
She's been perfecting her designs for quilts. She says seeing her work pay off is rewarding.
“I don't consider it work. It's more like a hobby, because I love what I do and I do it full time. It's a lot of work, but it's a lot of fun,” Williams says.
This isn't just a business trip for Williams. She can't wait visit the show after two years away, and she's excited to see which quilt will win this year's contest.
“It's just good to be back out and see people and see beautiful quilts, and I hope everybody comes and enjoys the quilt show,” Williams says.
All merchant mall locations are open during regular show hours.
Those hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Award winners will be announced starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
QuiltWeek will open for public viewing on Wednesday at the convention center.