Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * TEMPERATURE...AFTER LOWS IN THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 20S, TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN BELOW FREEZING UNTIL MID MORNING. * IMPACTS...THESE TEMPERATURES WILL KILL ANY UNPROTECTED VEGETATION, AND THIS WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&