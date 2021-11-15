When Steve Prohm put together his first coaching staff at Murray State in 2011, one of the assistant coaches he brought to Murray was Matt McMahon. Part of McMahon's learning curve of coming into a new program was getting to know all the personnel on the team. When we recently sat down with McMahon, he looked back on his first impressions of working with junior guard Isaiah Canaan.
"I couldn't believe how good he was, I really couldn't," McMahon said. "I think the year before he had averaged maybe ten a game. In my career I had just never been around a guard with that strength and that power, but also just the effortless release from three. Incredible ability to score the basketball. Just an elite, elite shooter. On top of all that, he was a lot of fun to coach. He always had a smile on his face. He wanted to be coached, which is very important. Not all great players carry that trait. Initial impressions, just blown away by his ability to score the ball and how well he could shoot it from beyond the arc."
