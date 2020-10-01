Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky talked with Local 6 Wednesday about a number of issues that affect you.
The presidential debate
Paul called the debate "exhausting" and "hard to watch." He said usually debates are an attempt to reach undecided voters, but no one was reached Tuesday night.
He said a different format would have helped — specifically, with answers as long as five minutes rather than the allotted two minutes.
"One person would say something for two minutes, another would say, and there didn't seem like there was enough ability to go back one more time. And I think if there was a back and forth, a little more organized, it's got — it can't be done any worse than last night was," Paul said.
COVID-19 relief
House Democrats are pushing a $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill to try and get something passed before the election. One of the Republican senators opposing the legislation is Rand Paul of Kentucky. He said the money simply isn't there.
"Right now, there's no rainy day fund or savings account up here. If people want more money, it would have to be borrowed. So basically the virus came from China, and we'd have to go begging to China to let us borrow some more money. I think we've borrowed so much already that the better part of valor is to actually open the economy," Paul said.
Paul points to states like New York and New Jersey. He says they had severe lock downs, but still have some of the highest fatality rates.
President Trump's Supreme Court pick
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, was on capitol hill again meeting with senators ahead of the confirmation hearing.
Paul of Kentucky sees no controversy in the Barrett nomination to the supreme court.
He said it's simple: the majority rules.
He said that was also his stance in 2016 when Republicans refused to bring Merrick Garland up for consideration.
"I think people should remember that when President Obama had his picks, at least two of the picks were overwhelmingly voted for by not only Democrats but Republicans. So I think that in looking forward, we should try to take some of the vitriol and anger of party politics out of this," Paul said.
Paul said he has not yet met with Barrett, but he believes she is an outstanding pick for the high court.