FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Fulton County Transit Authority says its rates will officially change on Thursday because of demand response.
FCTA serves people in Fulton, Hickman, Graves and Carlisle counties. FTCA says staff members have been canvassing these counties to distribute new rate brochures, which you can find at public buildings like the library, Judge Executive's office, banks, grocery stores, and city halls.
The new rates go as follows:
- $3 per trip; $5 round trip
- Within Arlington
- Within Bardwell
- Within Clinton
- Within Columbus
- Within Fulton
- Within Hickman
- Within Mayfield
- Within Wingo
- $10 per trip; $18 round trip
- Arlington to Bardwell
- Arlington to Carlisle County
- Bardwell to Arlington (6.5 miles)
- Bardwell to Carlisle County
- Carlisle County to Arlington
- Carlisle County to Bardwell
- Clinton to Columbus (18 miles)
- Clinton to Fulton
- Clinton to Hickman County
- Columbus to Clinton
- Columbus to Hickman County
- Fulton County to Fulton
- Fulton County to Hickman
- Fulton to Clinton (14 miles)
- Fulton to Hickman (18 miles)
- Fulton to Martin, TN (11 miles)
- Fulton to Union City, TN (17 miles)
- Graves County to Mayfield
- Graves County to Wingo
- Hickman County to Columbus
- Hickman to Fulton
- Hickman to Union City, TN (13 miles)
- Mayfield to Graves County
- Mayfield to Wingo (10 miles)
- Wingo to Graves County
- Wingo to Mayfield
-$15 per trip; $20 round trip
- Fulton to Mayfield
- Mayfield to Fulton
- Fulton to Murray
- Mayfield to Paducah
- Hickman to Martin, TN
- Mayfield to Murray
- Ride to Work Bus Pass (per month)
- Within Fulton County: $100
- Fulton County to other counties: $150
- Within Graves County: $100
- Graves County to other counties $150
- Within Hickman County: $100
- Hickman County to other counties: $150
- Within Carlisle County: $100
- Carlisle County to other Counties: $150
You can download these rates in this brochure below: