PADUCAH — After multiple state extensions over the past seven years, another group is asking for a Real ID extension. Real IDs are the new cards you'll need to travel or enter some federal buildings starting Oct. 1. The Department of Homeland Security says two-thirds of American's don't have the new IDs. That's why the Airport Council, which represents every airport in North America, is asking for a delay.
Paducah's Barkley Regional Airport has been working to get travelers prepared for months. Security is a top priority at the airport, said spokesman Eddie Grant. Grant said their first line of defense is knowing who you are.
He said passengers need to understand time is ticking away fast to get Real IDs.
"One of the things to understand is you're not going to walk out of the office with your Real ID when your going to get your Real ID. You're going to have a paper temporary."
When people go and apply for their Real IDs, they will be given a temporary paper ID, and their permanent Real ID will arrive in the mail at a later date. The Department of Homeland Security's website says travelers who do not present a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable alternative by the October deadline will not be permitted through security checkpoints.
Real IDs date back to 2005 when Congress enacted the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the federal government tighten up national security by having better identification protocols in place. It took Kentucky until late 2019 to get the ball rolling, and it hasn't been a smooth process. After a failed rollout of the program at clerks offices, Kentucky opened up 12 regional Real ID offices.
Paducah resident Gavin Hobbs is a frequent traveler who went to apply for his Real ID Wednesday.
"It was a little bit of a process," Hobbs said. "I went to the courthouse first, and then I had to come here instead, and you had to have several important documents in order to get your real ID."
When the Paducah office opened in January, many people were turned away due to some confusion on who could get a Real ID and what they had to bring. Hobbs said the process was smooth for him on Wednesday.
"They're definitely going to have their hands full, and it's going to be a little hectic when everyone all of a sudden needs a requirement and no one has it," Hobbs said.
Grant said they'll continue to answer questions passengers have about the Real IDs. The airport has multiple signs up to educate passengers about the process.
"We're trying to be optimistic, because there is only so much we can do as an airport," Grant said. "We can just inform the public, which is what we're trying to do."
A new Real ID will cost you between $28 and $48. You can also continue to travel with a United States passport, which will cost about $110. Currently, the Paducah regional office is only accepting Paducah and McCracken County residents who do not require testing or retesting to apply for a Real ID. They can go to 2855 Jackson St. Suite C in Paducah. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
You will need one valid proof of identity, such as a birth certificate or valid passport; one valid proof of an identification number, such as a non-laminated Social Security card; and two valid proofs of residency, such as a Kentucky driver’s license with your current home address or a utility bill dated less than 61 days ago.