PADUCAH — The Red Cross is no longer responsible for tornado survivors being temporarily housed in hotels.
An email was sent to them stating that the responsibility would be transitioned to the state, but there seem to be some issues.
Some people are being kicked out of their current lodging, and they can't get a hold of anybody from the state to help them fix it.
Numerous people have posted to social media, saying they were worried about whether they were still able to stay in their rooms.
Jessy Wall asks: "What happens with those of us who have nowhere else to go?"
Ronda Stover responds, saying the Red Cross told her that the state had it covered and she was fine to stay.
She encouraged Wall to just stay put, but some people had already been kicked out.
Savanna and her family were staying at Lake Barkley when they were told Monday they had to leave by noon.
She moved her mother, two disabled children and her two brothers into a hotel room for the night.
The email listed a number for families to call if they were having problems.
When they called, they only heard a voicemail saying, “Thanks for calling the Commonwealth Sheltering Program. Please leave a message, and we will return your call as soon as possible."
I called the number myself multiple times throughout the day Tuesday, but never received an answer or a call back.
I also called the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency's 1-800 number, and I couldn't get anyone to talk to there, either.
This photo shows a copy of the email tenants received: