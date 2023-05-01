PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah will host its Spokes for Strokes Bike Tour on July 15 to raise money for stroke care technologies and services at the hospital.
The event will begin at 7 a.m. on July 15 at the Baptist Health Imaging Center on the west end of the hospital's campus at 2705 Kentucky Ave. The bike tour will begin at 8 a.m.
It's $25 for individuals to register, $40 for couples and $50 for a family of four. The longest ride on the tour is 65 miles. Not sure you want to commit to pedaling that far? There are also 10-mile, 20-mile and 35-mile options. The routes go through McCracken, Marshall and Graves counties.
The maps below show each route.
For more information about the Spokes for Strokes Bike Tour, or to register to participate, click here.