PADUCAH — On May 13, runners will have the opportunity to race through the historic streets of downtown Paducah in the city's 13th annual Mercy Health Iron Mom half-marathon, all to benefit one of the community's oldest nonprofits.
The event includes a half marathon, relay, and 5K and can be completed virtually or in-person, the event's website explains. Proceeds will benefit Paducah's second-oldest nonprofit organization, the Family Service Society.
In a previous statement about the event, Mercy Health Cardiologist Dr. Simone Fearon said running for a charity can improve your life — and the lives of others.
“As you train for the challenge of an event such as the Iron Mom, knowing your efforts will benefit a great cause is a huge motivation to strive for and improve your personal health goals," Fearon explained. "Knowing that you're running for a cause such as this, one that directly benefits our community, is an immensely satisfying feeling.”
According to their website, the Family Service Society provides food; personal care items; emergency dental help; eyeglasses; prescription medication assistance; and financial assistance to community members in need.
"To the mother with children that doesn't have food, to the father who works but needs clothes, to the disabled and needy who require medical assistance and to the struggling mind that needs a shoulder to lean on and an ear to listen. Family Service Society has been here, is here, and will continue to be here for this city," the group says on their website.
Registration for the half-marathon costs between $35 and $80, depending on which race you run and whether you're participating virtually or in person. For more information about the event or to register, click here.
Packet pickup is on May 12. Organizers say participants can drop in to the Paducah Convention Center to grab their shirts and runner bags anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The race's opening ceremony begins at 6:45 a.m. in front of the National Quilt Museum, with the race officially kicking-off at 7 a.m. Runners will cross the finish line at the flood walls, where organizers say they'll be greeted and cheered on by friends, family, and spectators.