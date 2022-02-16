Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will occur across western Kentucky. Isolated higher gusts up to 55 mph are possible here. Across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and southwest Indiana, peak wind gusts will be 40 to 45 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

.Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will cause flooding issues to develop today. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. The watch is generally along and north of line from Poplar Bluff, MO, to Paducah, KY, to Owensboro, KY. * WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall of 1.5 to 3.0 inches will fall through 6 PM today. Locally higher amounts are possible. Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible. - Safety information can be found online at http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&