PADUCAH — Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center founder Merryman Kemp died Sunday at the age of 84. Merryman House aims to improve the lives of those affected by domestic violence.
Those closest to Kemp spoke with Local 6 about the legacy she leaves behind.
"She was very compassionate person. She valued people regardless of their status," said Dr. Sherley Moore Menendez, a lifelong friend of Merryman Kemp.
Kemp's work stretched beyond just one organization. The Merryman House is one of the many ways that she gave back to the community.
Her namesake serves an excess of 1,000 victims each year.
"She was doing so much for so many people all the time," Moore Menendez recalls.
Another friend, Mary Hammond, says that Merryman's courage inspired those around her.
"If we do what Merryman wanted us to do, if we know who we are and what we stand for and have strong values and know what we are capable of as individuals and as a community, how good is that?" Hammond said.
Kemp dedicated her life to helping those who need it most.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Milner and Orr Funeral Home.
A visitation service will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m, on Friday, July 23 at the funeral home at 120 Memorial Drive in Paducah. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, also at the funeral home.
Those who would like to make an expression of sympathy for Kemp's loved ones or who wish to honor her memory can do so by making donations to the Merryman House at 435 Berger Road in Paducah.
To view the obituary for Merryman Kemp, click here.
For more information about Merryman House or to donate online, visit merrymanhouse.org.