WEST KENTUCKY — It was a catastrophic weather event. If you were here then, and old enough to have memories, you'll likely never forget Winter Storm '09. The event we're experiencing this week pales in comparison. It's likely, though, that this current storm is causing many of our viewers' blood pressure to rise a touch.
The 2009 statistics are impressive, the impacts were wide and severe. A total of 10 states were affected by that storm: Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky. More than two million people lost power. It was Kentucky, however, that was hit the hardest. More than 600,000 people were in the dark and cold. In some cases, for weeks.
The cracking and snapping of trees, sometimes like gunshots, was a sound heard throughout the 2009 ice storm event. When the destruction ended, an eerie silence fell over much of our region, before the inevitable sound of chainsaws and bucket trucks used by power crews.
"It fell from the weight of the ice. And uh, it did tear my roof up very bad, and probably some when I get it off," said Harold Brown of Calvert City, whose home was damaged by a fallen tree in 2009.
Jim Cantore from The Weather Channel showed up for the storm.
"Estimates coming out of Northern Arkansas," Cantore said in a live report, pausing to listen to a falling tree before saying "I rest my case."
While many locals worried Cantore showed up for this ice storm, this reporter can confirm he’s in Atlanta, warm and safe in the TWC studios.
If you had a generator, you were lucky. many did not.
"How frustrating is it to know you're gonna' have to spend a couple of hours in a shelter?" WPSD's Todd Faulkner asked a man in 2009.
"Well, it's for anybody who needs it. I mean, I have no problem being here. I haven't seen weather like this since '93," he replied.
"I didn't want my mom to be cold, so I ran and got a generator, and I got fuel in the generator, so we'll be able to power up for a little while," another man, who was able to find gas at the time, explained.
That was a stroke of luck then, too. Even if you had a generator, it was hard to find gas anywhere. The WPSD staff felt the impact in its newsroom. Todd Faulkner and I were both reporters at the time. We got used to working by only the light of our computers. Gerran Thomas, a former WPSD reporter, expressed what many were feeling at the time in one of his reports.
"Families around town hope power comes back fast to Calvert City," Thomas said.
For most, it would still be weeks. Power crews worked in dangerous conditions to fix thousands of snapped poles. Jackson Purchase Energy alone had more than 3,000 poles broken in the storm.
"We are working, our emergency management people are working with the local emergency management people. We're in contact with the utility companies," then-Gov. Steve Beshear told WPSD in a live phone interview. "The National Guard has already been on call."
Those National Guard members performed many duties at the time, including going house to house in rural communities, checking on people stranded in the cold.
Power lines sagged under the weight of the ice. Roads ended up blocked by fallen trees and power lines, not that you could drive down them anyway. Many still tried, unsuccessfully. There was nowhere to go, though. It was an event you had to just hunker down and live through, and one none of the journalists who covered it, including myself, will ever forget.