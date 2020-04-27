MARTIN, TN -- Restaurants in Tennessee will open this Monday, as long as they follow the governor's newest guidelines.
Tennessee governor Bill Lee said these businesses can only allow half of their total capacity into the building.
That is just one of several rules, that will affect your dining experience.
Mark Laderman co-owns The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar and Ginger Liles co-owns Skyhawk nutrition.
Both are local businesses in Martin, Tennessee.
Laderman said sales have dropped a whopping 80 percent, since they have had to close off their dining area.
They now offer curbside pickup and delivery.
He said they are getting ready to open their dining room to the public again this Monday, and they will be following the latest guidelines issued by Tennessee governor Bill Lee.
"We'll all be wearing masks and sanitizing every surface that gets touched constantly," said Laderman.
"We'll be using space to create social distancing, we'll only be operating at half capacity, and keeping six feet between different tables."
Skyhawk Nutrition is about three minutes away. They make loaded teas and other healthy drinks.
They opened in late February. The new business has already had to close for a week because of COVID-19.
They only offer curbside pickup for now.
Liles said despite the new guidelines, she is not comfortable letting people back in just yet.
"That has worked for us, and maybe other businesses will continue to do the same,"said Liles.
"But those that I realize that do have to open the stores up, I just hope that people will respect the guidelines."
Both owners said it is important to continue bringing money into the community, doing their part to get you the products you want, without risking anyone's health.
Skyhawk Nutrition will continue with curbside pickup for the time being.
The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar will continue to offer curbside pickup and delivery despite opening their seating areas.