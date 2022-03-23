LAKE COUNTY, TN — In Tennessee, 1 in 5 children is living in poverty in Tennessee. That's according to recent data from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth.
Obion County has a child poverty rate of 22.1% and Weakley County's rate is 20.7%.
Both counties' child poverty rates are close to the Tennessee state average, which is 21.8%.
In another Local 6 county, Lake County, the child poverty rate is the highest in the state, coming in at 40%.
It's an issue Lake County Mayor Denny Johnson says the county has been dealing with for years.
Lake County officials attribute the high child poverty rate to the lack of employment opportunities in their area. In overall economic wellbeing, Lake County is ranked 94 out of Tennessee's 95 counties, and the median income for Lake County families is $32,163 — more than $20,000 less than the state median.
Johnson says the county is working to change that.
“We have just landed, ultimately, a $600 million steel plant. They're going to be paying over $25 an hour to start, and they're starting construction this coming month it looks like. And so there's going to be lots of jobs,” Johnson says.
He’s expecting the new plant to stimulate the county's job market for years to come.
“There'll be about 400 people going to work in the construction phase. And then after the construction phase, then they'll hire these folks. Initially, the group of folks is about 140. And then they're going to do a phase 2, phase 3 over the next five years,” says Johnson.
Another issue affecting Lake County families is a lack of public transportation. Johnson wants to create a county bus system for people who don't have a way to get to work.
“This bus would come and pick them up, bring them to their work, and at the end of their shift, they would bring them back home again. So it's kind of like a taxi, only more in a government-subsidized way,” Johnson says.
The county also has programs that affect children directly. They supply food to students year-round to help eliminate food insecurity.
“Every student in Lake County gets breakfast and lunch. Summertime, we have the backpack program, and anything that's out there we can, we do provide for the student,” Johnson says.
Johnson says the county is also working with local dollar stores to make fresh meat and produce more accessible.
Additionally, the county is implementing a program called Team4Success. It's geared toward school-aged kids, aiming to give them the tools they'll need for successful careers in the future.
Lake County is also in the process of building a solar farm that has hired 350 employees for construction.
County leaders expect the solar farm to bring in property tax revenue that can be sown back into programs combating child poverty.