PADUCAH — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is moving forward after the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled laws limiting his emergency powers can go into effect.
Republican leaders see this as a big win for them and the state of Kentucky, calling Beshear's mandates unconstitutional.
Democrats, meanwhile, are asking what plans Republicans have to protect Kentuckians from COVID-19.
Local lawmakers said their plan is to work with the governor's office, but they did not give specifics.
Local 6 spoke with District 2 Sen. Danny Carroll and District 3 Rep. Randy Bridges, both Republicans, about the ruling.
When we asked Bridges for the House Joint Resolution, he cited House Joint Resolution 77.
It deals with the extension of executive orders, but it does not implement new steps to deal with the pandemic.
Both lawmakers said they expect to be part of more of these conversations following the court’s ruling.
Carroll said you can expect more collaboration between the executive and legislative offices.
"I think our people have grown tired of being told what to do, and being mandated to do everything. They feel like their rights have been trampled on, and in many cases I agree with that," said Carroll. "I think it's important that we get an unbiased opinion from experts in the field to come in and get some guidance."
We asked Carroll whether he thinks the health experts we're hearing from now are biased.
"I think throughout this whole process there have been just a limited number of individuals who have really had the media's attention, and a lot of information and mandates coming down from political figures, and I think we need to be careful of that,” he said.
He and Bridges agree with the ruling. Both believe it would be better to leave mandates up to local government entities.
"One of our local schools has an infectious disease expert on their board. I think he's the chair of their board this year, and I feel like they would have probably mandated masks now," said Bridges. "With that, I don't know if they would have mandated them down to 2 years old. That's the extreme and that's where I think local, that will help our local people to make the decisions better."
Both lawmakers are fully vaccinated.
"I respect and I'm going to protect the rights of people to make their own decisions, but I would encourage everyone to wear a mask, especially when they are in high risk situations,” Carroll said. “And as far as the vaccine, I just ask that they do their homework and that they understand, and not listen to all of the more extreme groups on both sides while they're making their decision, but actually do the research into the science."
Lawmakers said this is not a partisan issue and will work with all political parties, at all levels, to do what is right for Kentucky.
We also communicated with Republican Rep. Steven Rudy. He sent the following statement:
"With Saturday’s decision, the Supreme Court made it clear that any governor’s emergency powers are limited to the authority granted to him or her by the legislature. This ruling confirms what we have asserted is clear in the separation of powers – that the legislature is the only branch of state government with the authority to make law. As we move forward, let me be clear that the House Majority Caucus is committed to addressing the state’s COVID-related needs in a legal and appropriate manner. We are willing to work with the Governor, as well as other stakeholders, to make intentional decisions on behalf of our constituents and the Commonwealth. In fact, legislation we passed in the 2020 and 2021 sessions provides not only an example of how the legislature can act on COVID-issues but also evidence of how state government can work together for the benefit of Kentuckians."