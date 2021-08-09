GRAVES COUNTY, KY—The 141st St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic hosted hundreds of people hungry for slow-cooked mutton and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Fancy Farm is known for its rowdy political speeches and famous hecklers. This year, only Republican lawmakers attended the political picnic, and during their speeches, they made sure the opposing Democratic party was the center of attention.
It didn't start long for the partisan jabs to start swinging.
"Liberal policies of government overreach coming from the white house and the governor's mansion might be well-intentioned but those policies have all closed businesses created records numbers of unemployment and kept a lot of kids from getting the education they deserve," said Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon whose running for governor against Andy Beshear in 2023.
Beshear declined to speak at Fancy Farm due to COVID-19 cases on the rise. Graves County, where the Fancy Farm Picnic is held is in a red zone.
The Graves County Health Department organized a vaccine clinic at the picnic. Most people at the picnic were maskless since the event was held outdoors. The CDC says in general you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings unless you're in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases. If you are the CDC then recommends considering wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
The critics of Beshear continued among state officeholders. During his stump speech, Republican Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles seemed close to announcing a bid for governor.
"It is time for a new governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Quarles said. "The fact that Governor Andrew Beshear did not show up today proves that he has abandoned rural Kentucky."
Quarles has previously said he is considering running for governor but has made no formal announcement.
Beshear wasn't the only Democrat to skip the picnic. No state Democrats came. Instead, they held a vaccine clinic in Louisville called "FancyVille" on Saturday.
The U.S. First District Congressman James Comer, who represents most of west Kentucky, also called out the lack of Democrat participants.
"I tried my darnedest to find one. I even called the White House to send a surrogate. In fact, when I called I asked to speak to President Biden, but the White House operator told me the president was on the phone at that particular moment getting his marching orders from Bernie Sanders so he didn't have time," Comer said.
Kentucky House of Representatives Richard Heath, who represents District Two, which covers Graves and parts of McCracken County, said Democrats not showing up to events like Fancy Farm is why voters are going Republican.
"They spoke clearly when they elected a historic number of conservatives to the house, the senate, and all but two offices to the state-wide officers," Heath said.
Republicans holding five of the six statewide constitutional offices, both U.S. Senate seats, and have a majority in the state legislature.
Despite brokering a historic voting bill with Beshear, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams also had a few jokes for the governor.
"I'm also sorry that Andy Beshear couldn't' be with us today," Adams said. "We don't see much of him in western Kentucky, actually I've been all over the state and we don't see him much of anywhere."
Kentucky's Attorney general also called out Beshear's lockdown orders that prevented churches from gathering during the height of COVID-19 in 2020.
"It seems that some democrats only value our police when they're writing tickets on Easter Sunday," said Daniel Cameron (R-KY). Here's the truth Republicans's back the blue. While others want to defund the police Republicans will defend them and its that simple."
Democrats weren't the only ones missing. The state's biggest Republican leaders U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were in Washington debating a trillion dollar infrastructure bill in Washington D.C.
After the picnic in Graves County was over it was clear that Washington D.C. was the only place bipartisanship was happening on a Saturday.