MURRAY, KY-- A nationwide shortage of A/C unit parts is affecting some of you that are trying to stay cool this summer.
Paducah Heating and Air Conditioning Service Manager Anna Copeland said the shortage began during the pandemic. It trickled down from the manufacturers to the suppliers to the customers.
"You have parts that are very unit-specific, they are programmed in the factory to work with certain units, and those parts are the ones that are starting to get to be hit and missed," said Copeland.
" We as a nation worked off of inventory during the shutdown, and that inventory has now dwindled."
Families are investing in window units, fans, and other ideas to stay cool.
Gloria Peck-Hargrove and her husband said using a window unit is not the same.
They live in Murray, Kentucky. The couple has been without an air conditioner for three weeks because their one-year-old A/C system requires a new compressor. So, they bought a window unit.
"It's not very pretty, it's not pretty at all, but it doesn't matter to me, it's just right now it'll work," said Peck-Hargrove.
They have fans blowing throughout the house, closing doors and curtains to keep the sun from beaming inside.
Their HVAC contractor told them the compressor would arrive three weeks ago, but the nationwide shortage is delaying the process.
HVAC businesses are in a tight spot.
" I know it's frustrating for them but it's just a difficult spot to be in, " said Peck-Hargrove.
"It makes you as a human, you get irritated when your hot and your sweaty, and the humidity is there, and you're tired, and you can't have people in your home, or you'd have to give them all their own fan," laughed Peck-Hargrove.
Copeland is seeing the same trend.
" This is a board for a Lennox unit, a lot of your commercial units are that big, that are out at the mall places that you like to go shopping, these are what goes in it," said Copeland.
"These are on backorder across the country, this is one of the last few left in the nation right now."
Copeland said there are several hurdles.
"You have a worker shortage, you have everybody still trying to operate within the COVID safety guidelines, and then you have these import issues," said Copeland.
"Parts are supposed to be coming in from China and foreign countries, and then you have a driver shortage on top of all of it."
Peck-Hargrove asks everyone to do their part so things can get back to normal.
" If it will get me an air conditioner, I would really appreciate anything that they could do," said Peck-Hargrove.
There is not a timeline for the end of the shortage. Copeland said they are making calls around the clock to get parts in quicker.
Peck-Hargrove and Copeland recommend using fans, closing curtains, containing cool air to central locations.
“You can put a window unit in one room or two rooms at your house and basically hole up in there, make it a little camp, make it a little fort with the kids, like a big slumber party for the family until you can get everything situated.”