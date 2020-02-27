PULASKI COUNTY, IL — Emergency 911 call services are working in Pulaski County, Illinois, but Emergency Management Agency Director Ken Kerley says landline callers will not hear the phone ring when they call.
Kerley says, if you call 911 in Pulaski County and you don't hear a ringback, don't hang up. The calls are still going through and will be answered as soon as possible.
The EMA director says people call using cellphones may also hear a slight delay in ringing, but those calls are also going through to dispatchers.
"Pulaski County 911 is working with their vendors and local phone companies to resolve this issue as quickly as possible," Kerley says.