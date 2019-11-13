Paducah— It's done snowing now, but what melted on the roads during the day, turns to ice tonight.
Driving in snow and ice brings it own set of risks. Kentucky's Transportation Cabinet is working to handle this.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet suggests keeping an emergency supply kit in your car. This kit should include an ice scraper, water, and snacks or anything else you might need if you're stuck.
Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says it's all about being vigilant and using common sense.
Bob Kersey had to watch out for slick spots this morning as he drove around town. Kersey says he only drives when necessary in snowy conditions.
"Main thing with me is I try to watch out for the other guy," Kersey said. "And just take your time and don't get in a hurry and you'll be fine."
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to 20 car crashes Tuesday morning from icy conditions. Keith Todd with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are out today salting and plowing the remaining spots on the road covered with ice. They sent extra trucks to handle the areas where the accidents occurred.
Their first priority is salting and plowing highways and interstates. Then, the roads that connect to the interstates and lastly rural secondary roads.
"The Todd rule of driving during winter weather, the three rules are slow down and slow down and slow down," Todd said. "That goes a long way toward making you safe. This time of year we encourage people to check their tire tread."
Todd says the sun has helped with defrosting the roads Tuesday, but they will keep monitoring conditions to see where they go from here.
The transportation cabinet also suggests checking air pressure on your tires during cold weather. Their crews have been training since October to make sure they're ready for whatever comes our way as winter approaches.
Kentucky's Transportation Cabinet has a map of their snow and ice priority routes.
Click the link to see the map.
You can always check road conditions where you live by clicking your state below: