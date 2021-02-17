PADUCAH — The Local 6 area has more snow on the way, and road departments are gearing up.
If you've had to get on the road, you have probably noticed the interstates are clear, but some of your neighborhood streets still need to be plowed or are slick with packed snow.
McCracken County Road Department Engineer Randy Williams said his team is working hard to keep you safe. He showed Local 6 one of the department's snowplows that was damaged while clearing roads.
"One of the things that we sometimes run into is: if a snowplow blade hits something, like a manhole or something solid in the road, it will break our plow blade," said Williams. "So, we'll have to come in and replace those."
Williams said that is not the only hit his vehicles take. He showed where the same truck had its drive shaft ripped out of it.
Williams said when these issues pop up, they fix them as fast as they can, so they can get their job done.
"So far, with as cold as it's been, we've just mostly been plowing, and we spot-treat with a salt sand mix when we've got a spot that's especially slick," said Williams.
They have got trucks out throughout the county.
“We have a salt sand mix. We mix it three-part sand and one part salt, and like I said, we’ll put those on the slickest spots we’ve got," said Williams.
Interstates like I-24 were clear of snow Tuesday, with people driving as usual.
Some county roads are still being worked on. Williams said they are ready for the snowfall heading over in the next two days.
"Right now, what I've got in mind is just doing like what we've been doing, plowing and spot treating," said Williams. "I'll have to see what's going to happen with the temperatures and exactly when the worse part of it is going to hit and plan around that."
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has trucks still out plowing, but they plan to take different routes to better prepare for snow Wednesday and Thursday.